Midwest travel: Get folksy at University of Chicago's Folk Festival

Celebrate traditional music from around the world at the University of Chicago's 57th annual Folk Festival. On Saturday, get in on free daytime workshops such as Scandinavian dance, an in-depth presentation on bagpipes, Shanties, primers on recorders and harmonicas, Shapenote singing, a Barndance or two, Cajun Dance and many more.

