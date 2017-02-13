There are on the Eater story from 15 hrs ago, titled Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be Two French Restaurants in The Gold Coast. In it, Eater reports that:

Celebrity chef Michael Mina's upcoming Chicago restaurant has a name . Margeaux Brasserie will serve French food inside the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, 11 E. Walton Place.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Eater.