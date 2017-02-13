Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be Two French Restaurants in The Gold Coast
There are 1 comment on the Eater story from 15 hrs ago, titled Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be Two French Restaurants in The Gold Coast. In it, Eater reports that:
Celebrity chef Michael Mina's upcoming Chicago restaurant has a name . Margeaux Brasserie will serve French food inside the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, 11 E. Walton Place.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Eater.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Look at the picture of this guy! If he is an American, I'm Abe Lincoln! Someone call ICE! This guy needs deporting and I'm sure a bunch of his dangerous buddies need to be kicked out as well!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ester povington
|1,493,739
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|loose cannon
|237,862
|Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass moonin...
|38 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|10
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|40 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,947
|Girls, 11 and 12, fight for lives after being s...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|2twisted
|10,281
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC