Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be ...

Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be Two French Restaurants in The Gold Coast

There are 1 comment on the Eater story from 15 hrs ago, titled Michael Mina's Chicago Debut Will Be Two French Restaurants in The Gold Coast. In it, Eater reports that:

Celebrity chef Michael Mina's upcoming Chicago restaurant has a name . Margeaux Brasserie will serve French food inside the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, 11 E. Walton Place.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 12 hrs ago
Look at the picture of this guy! If he is an American, I'm Abe Lincoln! Someone call ICE! This guy needs deporting and I'm sure a bunch of his dangerous buddies need to be kicked out as well!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min ester povington 1,493,739
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min loose cannon 237,862
News Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass moonin... 38 min Dee Dee Dee 10
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 40 min CrunchyBacon 104,947
News Girls, 11 and 12, fight for lives after being s... 2 hr former democrat 2
News Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump... 2 hr former democrat 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr 2twisted 10,281
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC