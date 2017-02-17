Meeting to review extension of Great Western Trail
A meeting next month will allow residents to learn more about a plan to extend the Great Western Trail from Sassafras Drive in West Chicago to the Illinois Prairie Path-Elgin Branch. DuPage County officials say the extension will allow nearby neighborhoods west of the Illinois Prairie Path-Elgin Branch access to the county trail system.
