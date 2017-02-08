Meet the 5 Chicago-area kids competing on 'MasterChef Junior'
Five Chicago-area kids are among 40 young chefs competing on Season 5 of "MasterChef Junior," scheduled to premiere 7 p.m. Thursday on Fox . The contestants, all between the ages of 8 and 13, vie for 20 spots in the kitchen in the two-night premiere.
