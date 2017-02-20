Mayoral candidates square off in suburban election primaries
Aurora mayor candidates, left to right, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Michael Saville, at a forum this week at the Eola Community Center. The other candidate for mayor, Linda Chapa LaVia, was not able to attend because of another commitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,497,500
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Gore the Bore
|63,273
|Sleep In to Benefit 13 Youth Homeless Agencies ...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Deportation fears, rumors are affecting busines...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Chicago Attempts To Dial Down The Volume On Str...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|237,351
|What Are The Limits On Backyard Livestock In Ch...
|7 hr
|artistmac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC