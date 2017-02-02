Marketplace reporter is fired for wri...

Marketplace reporter is fired for writing 'objectivity is dead'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Lewis Wallace was fired from the public radio show Marketplace after writing a personal blog post in which he questioned the notion of journalistic neutrality. What do words like objectivity and impartiality even mean any longer? Lewis Wallace, who for eight months worked as a reporter for American Public Radio's Marketplace , was fired Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min moshx 1,489,066
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min tuffet 236,297
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 27 min honeymylove 2,419
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 30 min GEORGIA 3,568
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 47 min Into The Night 63,057
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Well Well 10,177
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 3 hr Go Trump 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr _Susan_ 104,845
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC