Man shot to death while driving on Lake Shore Drive
A man was shot to death early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said. About 3:45 a.m., the 25-year-old was driving a Lexus south in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.
