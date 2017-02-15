Man shot to death while driving on La...

Man shot to death while driving on Lake Shore Drive

A man was shot to death early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said. About 3:45 a.m., the 25-year-old was driving a Lexus south in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

