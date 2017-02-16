There are on the WLS-AM Chicago story from 10 hrs ago, titled Man shot to death in Avondale. In it, WLS-AM Chicago reports that:

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 5:41 a.m. found the 24-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4000 block of West Melrose, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.