Man shot to death in Avondale
There are 1 comment on the WLS-AM Chicago story from 10 hrs ago, titled Man shot to death in Avondale. In it, WLS-AM Chicago reports that:
A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 5:41 a.m. found the 24-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4000 block of West Melrose, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
|
#1 1 hr ago
say what?
a person shot in Chicago?
surely you jest?
only n word kids is suppose to be shot Chicago by other n word fools with guns
don't you know the rules? what's wrong with you fools
I'm reporting you to the naacp, the congressional n word caucus the democrats the civil rights icon ( if he is still awake)
Maxine waters she will conduct a congressional hearing with subpoena power to investigate this nonsense get to the bottom of her shorts
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,495,547
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|13 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,309
|Aldi's is the Worst Supermarket Chain (Jun '12)
|23 min
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|360
|Word (Dec '08)
|24 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6,886
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Scrutiny
|237,066
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Maverick 808
|104,973
|wheres my house keeper?
|8 hr
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC