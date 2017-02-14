Man faces child porn, sex abuse charges in Barrington
A Chicago man faces child pornography and sex abuse charges after Barrington police arrested him early Saturday morning with a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. Salman Patel, 22, 1000 block of South State Street, is free after posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bail set Sunday, when he appeared in Lake County court on charges of soliciting child pornography from a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
