Man dies in Albany Park house fire

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A man in his 20s died following a house fire early Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to officials. The fire started just before 3:10 a.m. Monday in a one and one-half story home in the 4700 block of North Harding Avenue, according to the fire department.

