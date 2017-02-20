Man dies after being rescued from a h...

Man dies after being rescued from a house fire in Albany Park

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill.- A man was fatally injured in a fire at a home in the Albany Park neighborhood. It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of North Harding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,497,180
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,333
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr DeadAsJoeKsSons 312
Sally Yates Legacy 1 hr Investigative Rep... 1
will chicago have a march 1 hr ThomasA 3
IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............ 1 hr HasAHugePenis 11
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr CrunchyBacon 104,988
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC