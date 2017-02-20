Man dies after being rescued from a house fire in Albany Park
CHICAGO, Ill.- A man was fatally injured in a fire at a home in the Albany Park neighborhood. It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of North Harding.
