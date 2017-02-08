Man Beaten, Stabbed In Robbery At Blu...

Man Beaten, Stabbed In Robbery At Blue Line Station In Loop

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

A man was beaten, stabbed and robbed while waiting at a Blue Line CTA platform in the Loop on Tuesday night, according to Chicago police. The victim, 54, was standing in the Jackson Blue Line station in the 300 block of S. Dearborn St. at around 10 p.m. when four unknown attackers started to beat and rob him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min tuffet 237,449
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Horacio 1,491,112
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 35 min Say What 63,163
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 37 min Say What 92
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 43 min Say What 6
Saturday Night Live Hates White People 43 min Well Well 8
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,354
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 hr Sublime1 104,892
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC