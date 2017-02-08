Man Beaten, Stabbed In Robbery At Blue Line Station In Loop
A man was beaten, stabbed and robbed while waiting at a Blue Line CTA platform in the Loop on Tuesday night, according to Chicago police. The victim, 54, was standing in the Jackson Blue Line station in the 300 block of S. Dearborn St. at around 10 p.m. when four unknown attackers started to beat and rob him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|tuffet
|237,449
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Horacio
|1,491,112
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Say What
|63,163
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|37 min
|Say What
|92
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|43 min
|Say What
|6
|Saturday Night Live Hates White People
|43 min
|Well Well
|8
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,354
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Sublime1
|104,892
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC