Man Arrested For Battering Students At Gold Coast Elementary School Playground

A St. Louis, MO man has been charged with battery and trespassing after he allegedly entered a restricted school playground in the Gold Coast and struck four students. Tasewell Dugger, 46, of the 9200 block of Ellision Dr. in St. Louis faces four felony counts of aggravated battery to children under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

