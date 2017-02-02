Man abducted, beaten in Wicker Park
Police are investigating after a Chicago man says he was abducted January 8th while standing outside a Wicker Park restaurant and bar. 46-year-old Dan Lipton says he's lived in Wicker Park since 1997 and he believes in recent years it's just not as safe of a place as it used to be.
