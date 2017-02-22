Man, 61, found shot dead in garage in South Lawndale
A 61-year-old man was found shot several times in a garage Wednesday morning in the South Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a relative discovered him unresponsive on the floor of a garage in the 2700 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.
