Louise Kiernan will head ProPublica in Chicago
Important news for Chicago journalists-especially the ones with mortgages: A big job has just been filled, and another ten attractive vacancies have just been posted. ProPublica announced Tuesday that it's named Louise Kiernan to head ProPublica Illinois, its first regional, autonomous operation.
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,496,875
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Well Well
|63,296
|trump may use deporation against people he may ...
|10 min
|In The Crosshairs
|2
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|35 min
|Well Well
|104,999
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|District 1
|237,592
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|RACE
|10,346
|4 dead, 25 wounded in weekend shootings
|2 hr
|lol
|3
