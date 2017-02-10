Last Minute Romance! Enter to Win a R...

Last Minute Romance! Enter to Win a Romantic Escape in Downtown Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Local Tourist

Oh no! You don't have Valentine's Day plans yet and it's almost here! Hotel Cass to the rescue. Hotel Cass is offering a special Romantic Escape package for the holiday, which includes a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, and a box of chocolates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local Tourist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,492,340
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 20 min Well Well 10,270
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,189
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min Zippohead 237,897
I heard that Sen. Schumer.... 2 hr Has a Vagina 1
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 4 hr Community Disorga... 108
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 7 hr Waikiki homeless ... 15
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC