Kennedy family scion Chris Kennedy announces gubernatorial bid, and other Chicago news
Chris Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, has announced that he will run in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018. Kennedy, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy, called Governor Bruce Rauner "heartless" in an interview with the Sun-Times.
