Kennedy family scion Chris Kennedy an...

Kennedy family scion Chris Kennedy announces gubernatorial bid, and other Chicago news

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Chris Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, has announced that he will run in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018. Kennedy, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy, called Governor Bruce Rauner "heartless" in an interview with the Sun-Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Pete 1,491,673
News Firing recommended for Chicago cop for allegedl... 25 min Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 237,592
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr honeymylove 2,438
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr honeymylove 2,263
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr honeymylove 2,953
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr PEllen 3,581
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 7 hr CrunchyBacon 104,899
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC