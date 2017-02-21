Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago
There are 1 comment on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces legendary guitarist Robby Krieger of the Doors, folk-rock artist Joshua James' album release show and more. Death of a Cannoli Salesman allows the audience to be part of the fun or to just kick back and enjoy the show featuring Vinnie DePasta and his crazy friends and family.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Alcohol and murder for fun?!? And these libs wonder why all the killing is taking place? Sad and pathetic!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|JRB
|237,543
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|TRD
|71,377
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Julia
|1,497,036
|wheres my house keeper?
|4 hr
|john
|7
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|104,994
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|honeymylove
|2,297
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Julia
|63,296
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC