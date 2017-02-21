Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder M...

Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

There are 1 comment on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces legendary guitarist Robby Krieger of the Doors, folk-rock artist Joshua James' album release show and more. Death of a Cannoli Salesman allows the audience to be part of the fun or to just kick back and enjoy the show featuring Vinnie DePasta and his crazy friends and family.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 7 hrs ago
Alcohol and murder for fun?!? And these libs wonder why all the killing is taking place? Sad and pathetic!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min JRB 237,543
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 50 min TRD 71,377
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Julia 1,497,036
wheres my house keeper? 4 hr john 7
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr CrunchyBacon 104,994
last post wins! (Apr '13) 6 hr honeymylove 2,297
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Julia 63,296
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC