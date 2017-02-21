There are on the BroadwayWorld.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces legendary guitarist Robby Krieger of the Doors, folk-rock artist Joshua James' album release show and more. Death of a Cannoli Salesman allows the audience to be part of the fun or to just kick back and enjoy the show featuring Vinnie DePasta and his crazy friends and family.

