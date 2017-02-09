John Walt, Co-Founder Of Pivot Gang, ...

John Walt, Co-Founder Of Pivot Gang, Fatally Stabbed In River North

There are 1 comment on the Chicagoist story from 11 hrs ago, titled John Walt, Co-Founder Of Pivot Gang, Fatally Stabbed In River North. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

Walter Long Jr., better known as John Walt and Dinner With John, and co-founder of emergent West Side hip-hop group Pivot Gang, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday in River North. Long was stabbed death at around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of N Clinton St., near the Metra Tracks, after a fight broke out, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 7 hrs ago
hey makes no never minds

a n word fool dead by bullets or knife is still dead which is good for Chicago.

Black lives don't matter to blacks so why would anyone else give a big fat rats rear end about another DOA n word fool
