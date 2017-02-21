Inside Chicago's First Pour-All-Your-Own-Beer Bar, Tapster in Wicker Park
The City of Chicago is mere days away from getting its first bar where customers will pour all their own beer . Tapster , at 2027 W. North Ave., is fully built and ready to go - only needing the final city inspection before opening, which owner Roman Maliszweski hopes will happen this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Maverick 808
|237,498
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|No Surprize
|1,496,971
|wheres my house keeper?
|14 min
|john
|7
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|43 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,994
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,297
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC