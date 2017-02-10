Indiana governor grants pardon that P...

Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon

Indiana's new governor on Thursday pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly sent to prison for an armed robbery conviction. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper because he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 robbery in Elkhart, Indiana.

