Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Indiana's new governor on Thursday pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly sent to prison for an armed robbery conviction. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper because he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 robbery in Elkhart, Indiana.
