How to Avoid the Stevenson and Lake Shore Drive Construction Getting to the Chicago Auto Show
Beginning in 2015, the I-55 interchange at Lake Shore Drive has been undergoing a massive reconstruction which includes several ramps and bridges. Due to lane reductions, motorists have experienced increased travel times when accessing the Stevenson from Lake Shore Drive and vice versa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,493,212
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|7 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,934
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|not ur babe
|237,800
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|17 min
|GEORGIA
|3,591
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,448
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,958
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,276
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC