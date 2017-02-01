Hooters To Debut Fast-Casual Concept in Chicago Suburbs
There are 1 comment on the Eater story from Yesterday, titled Hooters To Debut Fast-Casual Concept in Chicago Suburbs. In it, Eater reports that:
The push toward fast casual has hit - of all places - Hooters . The chain, infamous for its scantily-clad female staff and chicken wings, will launch a fast-casual spinoff of the brand, called Hoots, next month in the Chicago suburb of Cicero at 2201 S. Cicero Ave. Unlike Hooters, Hoot s , A Hooters Joint will feature male and female counter servers, according to the Tampa Bay Times .
#1 23 hrs ago
Ask em for extra sauce packets and watch them bend over!
