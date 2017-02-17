Homeless Man Taken in by Family Killed in NW Side Fire
An overnight fire left a person dead Monday at a home on Chicago's Northwest Side and a Chicago family says the man killed was a homeless man they took in off the streets. Chicago fire officials said they received a called just after 3 a.m. reporting a fire in the 4700 block of North Harding in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.
