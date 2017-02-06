There are on the Streets Blog Chicago story from 20 hrs ago, titled Hit-and-Run Driver Charged With Homicide for Death of 35-Year-Old Woman. In it, Streets Blog Chicago reports that:

A man who struck a woman in West Lawndale last Wednesday evening and fled the scene has been apprehended and charged with reckless homicide, according to police. At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 35-year-old woman was crossing in a crosswalk on the 1300 block of South Kedzie in Lawndale, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.