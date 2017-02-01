There are on the Chicago Reader story from Yesterday, titled Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls don't have a sense of humor. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

Last week Shannon Noll's variety show Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime debuted in the midst of a turbulent debate about whether President Donald Trump's youngest son is fair game for comedians. Despite the decidedly affectionate approach of Noll's production-a humorous homage to Pee-wee's Playhouse in which Barron is master of ceremonies-the Chicago comedian now says she has been the target of an aggressive and alarming backlash on the Internet.

