Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls don't have a sense of humor
There are 1 comment on the Chicago Reader story from Yesterday, titled Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls don't have a sense of humor. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:
Last week Shannon Noll's variety show Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime debuted in the midst of a turbulent debate about whether President Donald Trump's youngest son is fair game for comedians. Despite the decidedly affectionate approach of Noll's production-a humorous homage to Pee-wee's Playhouse in which Barron is master of ceremonies-the Chicago comedian now says she has been the target of an aggressive and alarming backlash on the Internet.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
|
#1 23 hrs ago
Never make fun of kids you disgusting piece of filth!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,944
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|tuffet
|236,237
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|21 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,172
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|40 min
|Go Trump
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|104,845
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC