Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls do...

Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls don't have a sense of humor

There are 1 comment on the Chicago Reader story from Yesterday, titled Here's proof that pro-Trump trolls don't have a sense of humor. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

Last week Shannon Noll's variety show Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime debuted in the midst of a turbulent debate about whether President Donald Trump's youngest son is fair game for comedians. Despite the decidedly affectionate approach of Noll's production-a humorous homage to Pee-wee's Playhouse in which Barron is master of ceremonies-the Chicago comedian now says she has been the target of an aggressive and alarming backlash on the Internet.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 23 hrs ago
Never make fun of kids you disgusting piece of filth!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,488,944
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min tuffet 236,237
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 21 min SweLL GirL 10,172
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 40 min Go Trump 1
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 1 hr TRUMP the CLOWN 4
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... 1 hr telling it straight 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,336
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr _Susan_ 104,845
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC