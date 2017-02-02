Hate has no home here' campaign, started in North Park, goes viral
The "Hate has no home here" poster, bright blue and featuring its message in six languages below a heart-shaped American flag, has been plastered throughout Chicago and requested by people living as far away as Sweden and Ecuador. Last weekend, the phrase was on a handmade cardboard sign in a photo that went viral .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,489,182
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|3 min
|Rose of Tralee
|104,847
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|OzRitz
|63,078
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|8 min
|GEORGIA
|3,574
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Jacques deep in snow
|236,382
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|59 min
|RACE
|2,424
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|RACE
|10,181
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC