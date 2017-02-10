'Hate has no home here' campaign, sta...

'Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Chicago, goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The "Hate has no home here" poster, bright blue and featuring its message in six languages below a heart-shaped American flag, has been plastered throughout Chicago and requested by people living as far away as Sweden and Ecuador. Recently, the phrase was on a handmade cardboard sign in a photo that went viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,094
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Brian_G 63,221
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min nanoanomaly 1,492,742
How did 3 muslim spies get this high up? 2 hr ANooseAtree4Them 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,363
black history month 7 hr lol 4
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 10 hr Go Blue Forever 104,926
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC