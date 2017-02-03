'Gratest' Fear: The Psychology Behind...

'Gratest' Fear: The Psychology Behind Chicago's Sidewalk Grates

19 hrs ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

If you've ever walked over a sidewalk grate in Chicago and felt your stomach drop, you're like Streeterville resident Sue Hed, who asked: Has anyone ever fallen through Chicago's sidewalk grates, and is this a common fear? The fear is understandable, especially when you consider what's underneath: 40-foot drops, subway fans and electrical transformers that power high-rise buildings, among other things. A fall could prove deadly.  Scary facts aside, your odds of falling through a grate are pretty slim.

