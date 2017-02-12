Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago shootings
WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:
Two girls, ages 11 and 12, are fighting for their lives after being shot in the head in two separate incidents Saturday. Investigators say 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was sitting in the back seat of a parked mini-van in the Washington Park neighborhood with her mother, younger brother and aunt when shots were fired around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
#1 7 hrs ago
way to celebrate n word history month
blacks shooting blacks in da hood way to go black people
Bet the first person they called for help was that worthless 2nd string n word quarter back from the san Francisco losers .
the black lies matter crowd or the worthless ball less do nothing black panthers would be a good second choice to help out NOT. ha ha even blacks don't believe them fools
and there are always the wonderful community organizers if they are back from the endless vacations.
then the civil rights icons, the naacp, the congressional n word caucus , congress, the democrats the peta folks or even the kkk or Jessie fillmypocketsfirst jackson
hey with a cast of helpers like those bozos looking out for them its easy to see why the black community is in such a mess
and that 35% unemployment in the hood is a winner too
another great month for the black history month .
