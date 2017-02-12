Girls, 11 and 12, fight for lives after being shot in separate incidents

Kanari Gentry Bowers, 12, at left, and Takiya Holmes, 11, at right, were both shot in the head in separate incidents on the city's South Side within a 30-minute period on Feb. 11, 2017. Twelve-year-old Kanari Gentry Bowers was playing basketball Saturday night with a few classmates at an elementary school court in West Englewood when the sound of gunfire sent the children scattering.

