Gabriele Bonci, the esteemed Roman pi...

Gabriele Bonci, the esteemed Roman pizza-maker, coming to Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Bonci USA website teases that "Bonci is coming" and includes a bio of chef Gabriele Bonci, above, but does not give the when and where. The Bonci USA website teases that "Bonci is coming" and includes a bio of chef Gabriele Bonci, above, but does not give the when and where.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Facebook 1,489,291
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min District 1 236,432
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 23 min former democrat 2
last post wins! (Dec '10) 40 min _FLATLINE-------- 2,936
Are democrats destroyed? 53 min This really prove... 295
25 Year old Oprah/Donald interview. 56 min The Donald was Right 1
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,249
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Sublime1 104,853
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC