There are 1 comment on the Chicago Tribune story from 1 hr ago, titled Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump travel ban. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

US Rep. Bill Foster addressed the problems he sees in President Trump's ban on travel from seven Muslim nations during a standing room only meeting Monday at the Islamic Center of Naperville. Foster considers it "religious bigotry."

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 40 min ago
they would be better served to talk about the muslims who attack kill and wound without reason.

they should figure out how to end the 1,156 years of muslims bombing killing other muslims in the battle over leadership of this dysfunction mess.

Find out why muslims who have been killing since the year 850 are still killing each other.

they should talk about why muslims are too stupid proud or lazy to sit at a table and resolve issues through conversation not war.

frankly I for one would like to see more honor killings in the muslim community that's where the proud uneducated ignorant muslim man slits the throat of his wife or daughter for some perceived insult to his honor.

actually muslim's are way too stupid to have honor
