Former CDOT supervisor set for $370,000 settlement after alleged false arrest
Chicago aldermen next week are expected to approve a $370,000 payout to a former city employee who accused police of falsely arresting him on a charge of soliciting a prostitute. Charges against former Chicago Department of Transportation supervisor Hugo Holmes ultimately were dropped, but the arrest triggered the impoundment of his car, a suspension from his job and "public humiliation exposure to hate mail," according to the lawsuit Holmes filed in federal court.
