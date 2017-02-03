Evanston Police Release Photos of Lux...

Evanston Police Release Photos of Luxury Car Theft Suspects

Read more: NBC Chicago

Authorities are investigating the theft of five luxury vehicles from a dealership in suburban Evanston early Friday, according to police. Officers responded to the Autobarn Volkswagen dealership in the 1000 block of Chicago Ave. around 12:16 a.m. Friday for a report of "loud individuals in the alley," Evanston police said in a release.

