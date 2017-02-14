Eugene Chadbourne's paradigm-smashing There'll Be No Tears Tonight is back in print

In 1980 guitarist Eugene Chadbourne dropped a record that would forever distinguish him from his peers in the pantheon of free improvisation, setting him on the twisted path he's followed more or less ever since. At the time, he was an adherent of the non-idiomatic playing pioneered by British guitarist Derek Bailey -he collaborated regularly with the likes of John Zorn, Tom Cora, Lawrence "Butch" Morris, and Toshinori Kondo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.