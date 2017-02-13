Donald Trump protesters gather for 'm...

Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass mooning' in Chicago: 'This is what Democracy looks like!'

There are 2 comments on the Washington Times story from 4 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass mooning' in Chicago: 'This is what Democracy looks like!'. In it, Washington Times reports that:

Hundreds of anti- Trump protesters in Chicago gathered at the Trump International Hotel & Tower over the weekend for a "mass mooning." A comedy group called S#!tshow organized hundreds of people who were willing to arrive Sunday at "the crack of 4 o'clock" along the Chicago River to create a phalanx of exposed rear ends.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

#1 1 hr ago
.....More voting, less mooning......
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#2 1 hr ago
Looks more like a mass mooing than a mass mooning.
