There are 1 comment on the Chicago Reader story from 22 hrs ago, titled Deportation fears, rumors are affecting businesses in Little Village, and other Chicago news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

The once-busy streets of Little Village have become quiet as immigrants worried about President Donald Trump's deportation policies remain at home. "News of last week's immigration raids, coupled with rumors that federal agents were asking people for their documents on sidewalks and at businesses, have kept immigrants from leaving their homes unnecessarily," the Tribune reported.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 5 hrs ago
well if your in Chicago ILLEGALLY then you should be afraid

we need to find you arrest you and deport you back to your country of origin

We are a nation based on the rule of law, we have established immigration laws protocols regulations .

follow the rules and your ok, break the laws rules and your a criminal
