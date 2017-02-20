There are on the Chicago Reader story from 22 hrs ago, titled Deportation fears, rumors are affecting businesses in Little Village, and other Chicago news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

The once-busy streets of Little Village have become quiet as immigrants worried about President Donald Trump's deportation policies remain at home. "News of last week's immigration raids, coupled with rumors that federal agents were asking people for their documents on sidewalks and at businesses, have kept immigrants from leaving their homes unnecessarily," the Tribune reported.

