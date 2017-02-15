Death of River Grove woman ruled a homicide
River Grove police are probing an apparent homicide discovered Feb. 14 after they responded to a call asking them to look into the well-being of a resident, Police Chief Rodger Loni reported on the village's Facebook page. The Cook County medical examiner's office reported that a 44-year-old River Grove resident, Marisol Hernandez, was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 14 in an incident that happened at her residence at 8821 Wrightwood Ave. On Feb. 15, the medical examiner's office announced that it had ruled the death a homicide, with the cause listed as "multiple sharp force injuries."
