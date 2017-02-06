Craft Beer Mixing With Vegan Chicago ...

Craft Beer Mixing With Vegan Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza In Lakeview

Two years ago, Kitchen 17 owner Don Clements started serving his vegan Chicago deep-dish pizza without the mountains of dairy used in the traditional version. Business was slow and Clements' vegan version of the Chicago classic provided salvation for the tiny Lakeview restaurant.

