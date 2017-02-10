CPD clears officers who stopped U.S. ...

CPD clears officers who stopped U.S. rep Bobby Rush, and other Chicago news

13 hrs ago

Two Chicago police officers have been cleared following racial profiling accusations made by U.S. rep Bobby Rush. In 2016 the cops pulled over Rush in his Lexus RX 450h as he drove through Bronzeville.

