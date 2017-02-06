Chicago's Double Door Evicted From Wicker Park Location After 23 Years

The Double Door, Chicago's storied 550-capacity venue, has been evicted from its location on Milwaukee Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood after more than a year of litigation between the venue's co-owners Sean Mulroney and Joe Shanahan and the building's landlord Brian Strauss. According to multiple reports this morning, the Cook County Sheriff's department put a No Trespassing sign on the door and the locks were changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.