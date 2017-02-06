Chicago's Double Door Evicted From Wi...

Chicago's Double Door Evicted From Wicker Park Location After 23 Years

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The Double Door, Chicago's storied 550-capacity venue, has been evicted from its location on Milwaukee Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood after more than a year of litigation between the venue's co-owners Sean Mulroney and Joe Shanahan and the building's landlord Brian Strauss. According to multiple reports this morning, the Cook County Sheriff's department put a No Trespassing sign on the door and the locks were changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Duh 237,124
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 min boundary painter 10,227
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Crawler 1,490,999
Word (Dec '08) 3 min boundary painter 6,880
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 5 min boundary painter 3,577
last post wins! (Dec '10) 6 min boundary painter 2,946
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 11 min boundary painter 2,427
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 25 min Sublime1 104,879
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC