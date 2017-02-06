Chicago's Double Door Evicted From Wicker Park Location After 23 Years
The Double Door, Chicago's storied 550-capacity venue, has been evicted from its location on Milwaukee Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood after more than a year of litigation between the venue's co-owners Sean Mulroney and Joe Shanahan and the building's landlord Brian Strauss. According to multiple reports this morning, the Cook County Sheriff's department put a No Trespassing sign on the door and the locks were changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Duh
|237,124
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 min
|boundary painter
|10,227
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Crawler
|1,490,999
|Word (Dec '08)
|3 min
|boundary painter
|6,880
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|5 min
|boundary painter
|3,577
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|6 min
|boundary painter
|2,946
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|11 min
|boundary painter
|2,427
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|25 min
|Sublime1
|104,879
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC