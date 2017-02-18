Chicagoans flock outside to enjoy rec...

Chicagoans flock outside to enjoy record-warm weather a " while it lasts

Temperatures hit over 70A in Chicago Saturday according to the National Weather Service, and that's only happened three other times since the year 1871, when official record keeping started. With several consecutive days of temps in the 60's, this will also mark the warmest week in February on the books.

