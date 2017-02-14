Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valentinea s Day
February 14th might be recognized world wide as Valentine's Day, but it's also a chance for amusement ride enthusiasts to celebrate an iconic part of city's skyline, because it's also National Ferris Wheel Day! Navy Pier is celebrating with free rides on the Centennial Wheel for the first 1,200 guests from 10 a.m. to 2:14 p.m. The Centennial wheel debuted last spring in honor of the Ferris wheel's 100th anniversary, it stands at 194 feet tall and features temperature-controlled gondolas, padded seats, TV screens and speakers. Chicago's history with the Ferris wheel goes back to the 1800s, with the first debuting at the 1893 World Fair.
