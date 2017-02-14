Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel fre...

Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valentinea s Day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

February 14th might be recognized world wide as Valentine's Day, but it's also a chance for amusement ride enthusiasts to celebrate an iconic part of city's skyline, because it's also National Ferris Wheel Day! Navy Pier is celebrating with free rides on the Centennial Wheel for the first 1,200 guests from 10 a.m. to 2:14 p.m. The Centennial wheel debuted last spring in honor of the Ferris wheel's 100th anniversary, it stands at 194 feet tall and features temperature-controlled gondolas, padded seats, TV screens and speakers. Chicago's history with the Ferris wheel goes back to the 1800s, with the first debuting at the 1893 World Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Julia 1,494,328
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min loose cannon 237,972
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,450
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,289
News Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s... 3 hr lol 2
News Chicago girl, 11, dies after shot in head over ... 3 hr lol 6
Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10) 4 hr Jim 194
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC