Chicago teachera s lessons to be brought to life as she races Iditarod

She will brave the extremely cold elements across 1100 miles of Alaskan terrain, as Illinois first ever - "Teacher on the Trail" on the Iditarod. For the last eight years, the 4th grade teacher at St. Andrews School in the Lakeview neighborhood has used the last great race as a teaching tool in lesson plans introduced to her as a student teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.