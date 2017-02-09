Chicago teachera s lessons to be brou...

Chicago teachera s lessons to be brought to life as she races Iditarod

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

She will brave the extremely cold elements across 1100 miles of Alaskan terrain, as Illinois first ever - "Teacher on the Trail" on the Iditarod. For the last eight years, the 4th grade teacher at St. Andrews School in the Lakeview neighborhood has used the last great race as a teaching tool in lesson plans introduced to her as a student teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Goddess2461 1,491,898
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 min TRD 71,359
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Too Funny 63,178
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 16 min GEORGIA 2,441
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 19 min RACE 104,902
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 20 min GEORGIA 3,584
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min District 1 237,656
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC