Chicago rapper Ju tips his hat to pop-punk's recent past on his newest singles
In December newish rap podcast Chicago Sleepers posted an interview with local rappers Melo Makes Music and Ju where the MCs talked about bridging hip-hop with alternative rock. Ju said combining rap and rock comes naturally: "It's not a thought anymore, I just kinda make that shit-honestly not even thinking about it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember when Trump ran and lost? Neither do I.
|4 min
|Devistated liberal
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|SadButTrue
|1,488,504
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|Horacio
|236,076
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Sublime1
|104,830
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|89
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,418
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC