Chicago pizza, pub here for the 'long haul' in unlucky location
The strip mall location of East of Chicago Pizza and Pub in Fruitport has been home to at least three other pizza joints -- all of which closed. The store location has been home to CiCis Pizza, The Red Tomato and That 70s Dough - all of which went out of business for unknown reasons.
