Chicago musicians speak up about the Affordable Care Act
The Trump regime's flood of attacks on democratic norms, rule of law, and vulnerable populations - most prominently its widely contested ban on immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries - can seem calculated to induce outrage fatigue in Americans determined to oppose it. But it's important not to lose sight of the fact that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, remains a high priority of this administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i think trump wrong man
|49 min
|former democrat
|10
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,248
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,355
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|OzRitz
|1,491,115
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|tuffet
|237,460
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,166
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|5 hr
|Say What
|92
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Sublime1
|104,892
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC