Chicago musicians speak up about the Affordable Care Act

The Trump regime's flood of attacks on democratic norms, rule of law, and vulnerable populations - most prominently its widely contested ban on immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries - can seem calculated to induce outrage fatigue in Americans determined to oppose it. But it's important not to lose sight of the fact that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, remains a high priority of this administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.