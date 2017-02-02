Chicago music resists Trump: Static Switch Records, Lillerne Tapes, M. Sage, and more

On Tuesday, Bandcamp founder and CEO Ethan Diamond announced that the service will donate 100 percent of the money it makes from music sales this Friday, February 3, to the American Civil Liberties Union. Diamond wrote on Bandcamp's blog that he chose to act in response to Trump's executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.